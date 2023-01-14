Former Brazilian justice minister Torres detained after riots in the capital

BUENOS AIRES, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Former Brazilian justice minister and ex-minister of public security for the country’s capital region, Anderson Torres, has been detained by police after riots that led to the seizure of government buildings on January 8, the G1 news portal reported.

Supporters of the country’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the Congress building in the Brazilian capital on January 8, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported. Only in the evening the police managed to clear the government buildings from the protesters, the premises were looted, about 2 thousand people were detained.