World
“Putin will be happy.” The United States warned Ukraine about a new problem
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. The United States is running out of ammunition to send to Ukraine, which should please Moscow, retired American officer Brent Eastwood wrote in an article for 19FortyFive.
“Ukraine is rapidly running out of ammunition <...>and this puts the United States in a difficult position,” he said, referring to a new report from the CSIS think tank.
15:22Special military operation in Ukraine
In the United States, they told the unpleasant truth about the infantry fighting vehicles and tanks sent to Ukraine
This puts Moscow in a better position, he said. Eastwood’s article was titled: “Putin will be pleased: is the US running out of ammunition to send to Ukraine?”.
It could take up to five years for the industrial base to produce enough rounds to replenish US arsenals, the military said.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and transport with military equipment is becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army.
04:31
The media pointed to the deception of the United States about the support of Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report