World

“Putin will be happy.” The United States warned Ukraine about a new problem

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. The United States is running out of ammunition to send to Ukraine, which should please Moscow, retired American officer Brent Eastwood wrote in an article for 19FortyFive.
“Ukraine is rapidly running out of ammunition <...>and this puts the United States in a difficult position,” he said, referring to a new report from the CSIS think tank.
15:22Special military operation in Ukraine

In the United States, they told the unpleasant truth about the infantry fighting vehicles and tanks sent to Ukraine

This puts Moscow in a better position, he said. Eastwood’s article was titled: “Putin will be pleased: is the US running out of ammunition to send to Ukraine?”.
It could take up to five years for the industrial base to produce enough rounds to replenish US arsenals, the military said.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and transport with military equipment is becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army.
04:31

The media pointed to the deception of the United States about the support of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Romanian minister falls asleep discussing Ukraine live

9 mins ago

Turkish authorities told when the ground operation in Syria could begin

31 mins ago

Former Brazilian justice minister Torres detained after riots in the capital

49 mins ago

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced Zelensky’s intention to visit the UN General Assembly

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.