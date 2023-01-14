World

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced Zelensky’s intention to visit the UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar said that Volodymyr Zelensky would like to visit the UN General Assembly at the end of February, but this will depend on the security situation.
“Our president would like to come, he has a desire or intention to come,” Japarova said in an interview with the Associated Press.
“It’s still a question,” she said, “whether the security situation will allow him to come.”
If Zelensky visits the UN General Assembly, this will be his second trip abroad after the start of the Russian military operation. The first trip took place in December last year, when Zelensky visited Washington.
“Peace Summit” may be held in the format of the UN General Assembly session, said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

