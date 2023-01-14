MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the “Left Union” and Minister of Education of Finland Li Andersson sharply condemned the words of the chairman of the Finnish Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Affairs Jussi Hallaho about the murder of Russian soldiers. She is quoted by the newspaper Uusi Suomi. The leader of the “Left Union” and Minister of Education of Finland Li Andersson sharply condemned the words of the chairman of the Finnish Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Affairs Jussi Hallaho about the murder of Russian soldiers. She is quoted by the newspaper Uusi Suomi.

Earlier, Ukrainian volunteers launched an initiative that allows you to put any inscription on shells for a donation. The funds collected in this way have already reached one million euros. One of those who ordered the inscription was Halla-aho. He chose a projectile with the inscription: “For the freedom of Finland”, and commented on the act on social networks as follows – “everything that contributes to the killing of Russian soldiers is right and necessary.”

“I consider this statement inappropriate for a person holding such a position,” said the Minister of Education.

Not only Andersson criticized. Chairman of the “True Finns” party Riikka Purra also answered Halla-aho.

“I would say that turning the war into a carnival is definitely the wrong strategy,” she stressed.

Researcher at the Institute of Eastern Finland, Associate Professor Jussi Jalonen accused the Finnish politician of “dehumanizing the Russians.” In his opinion, there are signs of military psychosis in the Finnish parliament, but people are tired of the conflict, and the discussion is fading.

Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov said earlier that the statement of the Finnish official is disgusting. And Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov noted that Helsinki is threatened by the paranoid syndrome of Russophobic deputies who really want to make war with Russia by proxy.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, believes that the statements and actions of many Western politicians testify to the dehumanization of the collective West, since they have ceased to restrain themselves in the manifestation of hatred.

Since February 24, a military special operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

