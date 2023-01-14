World
OCU on Epiphany will hold a service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. On January 19, the head of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Epiphanius, will serve in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra on the occasion of the Epiphany of the Lord, Yevstratiy Zorya, chairman of the OCU’s department for external church relations, said on Saturday.
The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was transferred by the state to the free possession of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). In 2022, the schismatic OCU announced the creation of a religious organization for which it wants to get one of the temples of the Lavra. The canonical church believes that the OCU is trying to seize the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, creating its own monastery there. Earlier, the OCU was allowed to hold a Christmas service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, it took place on January 7.
“The Divine Liturgy on the occasion of the Holy Epiphany, the Baptism of the Lord, will be performed by Metropolitan Epiphanius at the Dormition Cathedral of the Lavra,” Zorya wrote on his Facebook page*. It is specified that the beginning of worship is at 9.00 (10.00 Moscow time).
In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities organized the largest wave of persecution of the UOC in the recent history of the country. Referring to its connection with Russia, local authorities in different regions of Ukraine decided to ban the activities of the UOC, and a bill on its actual ban in Ukraine was submitted to the country’s parliament. The Security Service of Ukraine began to open criminal cases against the clergy of the UOC, to conduct “counterintelligence measures” – searches of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in search of evidence of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” State sanctions have been imposed on some members of the clergy.
*Meta activity (social networks Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist
