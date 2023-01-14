ATHENS, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis believes that Greece can supply natural gas to Ukraine instead of Russia.

At a press conference in Alexandroupolis, he said that this port city could become a major energy hub.

“Greece is becoming a gateway for the supply of natural gas, which covers not only our needs, but also the needs of the Balkans and – why not – Eastern Europe. Why not Ukraine?” – said Mitsotakis, according to whom at some point the military conflict will end – and Ukraine will need natural gas supplies.

“It’s hard to imagine that she will get it from Russia, but someone has to supply it,” he added.

Mitsotakis has said earlier that Greece can help Europe become independent of Russian natural gas. The country’s government plans to increase purchases of LNG instead of Russian pipeline gas and is building infrastructure to receive LNG.

A Floating LNG Regasification Terminal (FSRU) is planned to be built in Alexandroupoli and is expected to become operational in late 2023/early 2024.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.