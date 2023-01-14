Greek Prime Minister says he does not believe in armed conflict with Turkey

ATHENS, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis does not believe in the “worst-case scenario” of the development of relations between Greece and Turkey and in an armed conflict in connection with the statements of the Turkish leadership.

“No, I do not believe that we will have a ‘hot episode’ (with the use of weapons – ed.). I am concerned about the increase in Turkish rhetoric. I urge Turkey to realize that turning foreign policy into a tool for internal party use is not the right strategy.” , Mitsotakis said at a press conference in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis, when asked if a “worst case scenario” is possible in bilateral relations.

January 9, 12:15 The Communist Party of Greece predicted the deterioration of the situation in the country

According to him, Greece is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and, taking into account international law, resolve the “only difference” with Turkey, which concerns the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean Sea and in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“I hope we’ve seen a crescendo of rhetoric with all that they’re saying they’re coming to Greece one night” and now the tone will drop, Mitsotakis said.

“But in no case will Greece accept instructions on how to exercise its sovereignty and its sovereign rights. It is clear that it needs to strengthen the armed forces, as well as containment projects, like the fence on the border on Evros. The fence that has already been built, was very efficient,” he said.

Turkey’s top leadership has warned Greece against expanding its territorial waters in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. Commenting on the publications of the Greek media that the territorial waters of Greece will be expanded to 12 miles around Crete, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara will not allow the expansion of Greek waters even by one mile in the Aegean Sea. The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, referring to the casus belli on the part of Ankara, said that the decision of the Turkish Parliament of 1995 on this issue is clear and remains in force. Turkey has previously stated that it will consider the expansion of Greek waters as a casus belli.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has stated several times that “the Turks may come suddenly at night” if Greek provocations continue.

At the same time, Erdogan has refused to communicate with Mitsotakis since May 2022. The Turkish President said that the Prime Minister of Greece violated the agreements reached at their meeting in March, and from now on there is no such politician as Mitsotakis for him. According to him, Turkey cooperates with honest politicians who keep their promise.