Brazilian prosecutors ask to bring ex-president Bolsonaro to trial

Supporters of the ex-president of Brazil , Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting against the results of the presidential elections since the end of last year, seized the Congress building in the capital of Brazil on January 8, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported. The police only managed to clear the government buildings from the protesters in the evening, they were looted, as a result, about two thousand people were detained.