Czech Republic resumes voting in presidential elections

8 people put forward their candidacies for the post of head of the country. The favorites are the ex-head of the NATO Military Committee, army general in reserve, 61-year-old Pyotr Pavel, and ex-prime minister and dollar billionaire, 68-year-old Andrei Babish. Published on January 9, the results of the latest poll showed that Pavel can count on 29.5% of the vote, and Babiš – 26.5%. The 44-year-old economist Danushe Nerudova, who was on a par with them in the polls in November-December 2022, is now noticeably behind the leading tandem, receiving only 21% of the vote. The remaining five candidates for Prague Castle gained between 7% and 0.5% of the vote.