Czech Republic resumes voting in presidential elections

PRAGUE, January 14 – RIA Novosti. At 8.00 (10.00 Moscow time) on Saturday, voting resumed in the presidential elections in the Czech Republic, which began on Friday.
According to Czech TV, in some polling stations, according to local election commissions, about 50% of voters voted on the first day. On Saturday, the voting will last until 14.00 (16.00 Moscow time), after which the counting of votes cast for presidential candidates will begin.
All elections in the Czech Republic are traditionally held over two days – on Friday from 14.00 to 22.00 (16.00-24.00 Moscow time) and on Saturday from 8.00 to 14.00 (10.00-16.00 Moscow time). If none of the candidates for the presidency of the republic receives more than 50% of the votes in the first round, then the second round of voting will take place on January 27-28, which will include the two candidates who received the largest number of votes in the first round. To win in the second round, one of them will need to get a simple majority of votes.
8 people put forward their candidacies for the post of head of the country. The favorites are the ex-head of the NATO Military Committee, army general in reserve, 61-year-old Pyotr Pavel, and ex-prime minister and dollar billionaire, 68-year-old Andrei Babish. Published on January 9, the results of the latest poll showed that Pavel can count on 29.5% of the vote, and Babiš – 26.5%. The 44-year-old economist Danushe Nerudova, who was on a par with them in the polls in November-December 2022, is now noticeably behind the leading tandem, receiving only 21% of the vote. The remaining five candidates for Prague Castle gained between 7% and 0.5% of the vote.
