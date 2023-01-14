MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Western countries expect to change the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, providing military assistance to Kyiv, writes the Financial Times newspaper. Western countries expect to change the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, providing military assistance to Kyiv, writes the Financial Times newspaper.

According to author Lawrence Friedman, the West is taking various steps in Ukraine to oppose the Russian leader.

The Western view is that the only way to change Putin’s mindset is to help Ukraine win the battles ahead.

At the same time, as noted in the publication, even in the event of any military success on the part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia will not give up its “maximum goals” of the special operation.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.