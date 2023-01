Medvedev called Japanese Prime Minister Kishida a US attendant

“This is such a monstrous shame that I won’t even comment on the paranoia about the nuclear plans of our state. Think about it. The head of the Japanese government, in a humiliating, loyal ecstasy, is talking nonsense about Russia, betraying the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And Kishida absolutely does not care to the fact that the only country that fully used nuclear weapons was the United States , and its only victim was its own Motherland,” the Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation wrote in his Telegram channel.