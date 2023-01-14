Medvedev called Japanese Prime Minister Kishida a US attendant

MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called the agreement between US President and Japanese Prime Minister Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida on the issue of nuclear weapons a disgrace, describing Tokyo’s position as humiliating and loyal. Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called the agreement between US President and Japanese Prime Minister Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida on the issue of nuclear weapons a disgrace, describing Tokyo’s position as humiliating and loyal.

The US and Japanese leaders met Friday in Washington. As Medvedev noted, Biden and Kishida “said that any possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would be a hostile act against all mankind, which has no justification.”

“This is such a monstrous shame that I won’t even comment on the paranoia about the nuclear plans of our state. Think about it. The head of the Japanese government, in a humiliating, loyal ecstasy, is talking nonsense about Russia, betraying the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And Kishida absolutely does not care to the fact that the only country that fully used nuclear weapons was the United States , and its only victim was its own Motherland,” the Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation wrote in his Telegram channel.

Medvedev noted that the Japanese prime minister should have been reminded of the nuclear strike to the US president “and demanded repentance, which the American leadership never brought for this act of war.” “But no, Kishida is just service personnel for the Americans. And the servants can’t have the courage,” he pointed out.

“It remains only to feel sorry for the Japanese. After all, such a shame can be washed away only by committing a seppuku right at a meeting of their cabinet of ministers upon returning. Although the concept of the honor of this generation of Japanese vassals is not typical,” Medvedev summed up.