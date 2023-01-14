World

Britain called on Sunak to change plans for Ukraine because of Putin’s words

MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticized by Daily Mail readers for plans to send a tank squadron to Ukraine.

It’s not our problem, we should stay away from it, we don’t want World War III,” one commenter wrote.

“Remember that Putin spoke about the intervention of other countries in the Ukrainian conflict. He is not bluffing,” another supported.

“Conflict mongers. Why not send a peace delegation instead?” asked a third.

“Instead, it would be better to set aside money for nurses, doctors, teachers,” another user shared his opinion.

“Unfortunately, many people in the West are making money off the Ukrainian conflict,” the readers concluded.

Earlier, the Guardian newspaper wrote that Britain would announce plans to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine on January 16th.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

