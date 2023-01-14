Ten people die in road accident in Maharashtra, India | News

World

A traffic accident that occurred this Friday in the Indian province of Maharashtra, in the western part of the country, left at least 10 dead and several injured, police authorities confirmed.

The event was caused by the collision between a freight truck and a passenger bus that was traveling at high speed.

Police said the accident took place on the Nashik-Shirdi highway near Vavi Pathare village in Nashik district, about 180 kilometers northeast of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

नाशिक- शिर्डी महामार्गावर पहाटे पाथरे गावाजवळ झालेल्या खासगी बसच्या मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी तीव्र दुःख व्यक्त केले. मृतांच्या कुटुंबियांना पाच लाख रुपये देण्याचे आणि जखमींवर शासकीय उपचार करण्याचे निर्देश त्यांनी प्रशासनाला आहेत आहेत

— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra)
January 13, 2023

They also reported that “the injured were immediately taken to hospital, where the condition of a few was declared critical.” Among the deceased are seven women and two children.

Reports say that the wrecked luxury private bus had left Ambernath in Thane district and was on its way to the temple city of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered condolences and financial aid of half a million Indian rupees (US$6,142) to each family that lost a member in the accident, stating that medical care expenses the wounded would be assumed by the Government.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

