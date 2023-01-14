Peruvian president apologizes to nation for protesters’ deaths

MEXICO CITY, January 14 – RIA Novosti. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte addressed the situation in the country, where protests continue after the impeachment of the former leader.

“As a president, as a mother, as a woman from Apurimac, I understand and share your indignation – the state is deeply indebted to the people. I also cannot but offer my condolences again in connection with the death of Peruvians during the protests – our compatriots and a courageous policeman … I apologize for this situation, for allowing these tragic events,” the president said in an address broadcast by Peru TV.

The President addressed the nation immediately after, against the backdrop of public criticism, she updated the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers and sworn in a new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Supporters of ex-president Pedro Castillo have been holding protests since December 10, in which, according to the latest data from the Ombudsman of Peru, at least 49 people were killed, including one police officer, and 1,140 people were injured. The Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation against Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola for genocide due to the death of people as a result of the protests.

According to Boluarte, the government fully supports the right of citizens to peaceful protest, but attacks on ambulances, robberies and vandalism under the pretext of social discontent are unacceptable.

“Now there are even voices about removing me from my post, throwing the country into chaos … I will ask those who from air-conditioned offices with a cup of coffee direct and inspire protests by hiding their identities and have already begun to prepare for the election campaign: you build on fomenting chaos, deceit and lies, using the people and death for your own purposes?…Let it remain in history that the first woman president had the courage and strength to ensure a democratic, orderly and free transfer of power, without corruption…I do not I will retire,” Boluarte added.

She noted that the Government of Peru has invited, hosted and assists the delegation of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which monitors the political and social situation in the country, because “the government has nothing to hide.” The government also welcomes all investigations into the protests and actions of the authorities by the local prosecutor’s office, “so that the people of the country know the truth.”