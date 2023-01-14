World

In the United States demanded the resignation of Biden due to war crimes in Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 14 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden should be removed from office for war crimes, said US Republican politician, candidate for governor of Kentucky Jeffrey Yang on his Twitter account.

“I believe that Joe Biden should be immediately impeached for war crimes in Ukraine, in Yemen, in Syria, Iraq and so on. Also for the continuation of the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine,” the politician wrote.

He also expressed the opinion that without exception, all US presidents since 1945 became war criminals.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
06:17

Biden found about 20 secret documents, media reported

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ten people die in road accident in Maharashtra, India | News

23 mins ago

Peruvian president apologizes to nation for protesters’ deaths

43 mins ago

WHO updates health guidelines against Covid-19 | News

2 hours ago

Biden found about 20 secret documents, media reported

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.