US President Joe Biden should be removed from office for war crimes, said US Republican politician, candidate for governor of Kentucky Jeffrey Yang on his Twitter account.

“I believe that Joe Biden should be immediately impeached for war crimes in Ukraine, in Yemen, in Syria, Iraq and so on. Also for the continuation of the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine,” the politician wrote.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.