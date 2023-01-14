World

WHO updates health guidelines against Covid-19 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to recommend the use of a mask or chinstrap for the population after recent exposure to Covid-19, as stated in its most recent update of the guidelines against the disease published this Friday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uganda and WHO declare end to Ebola outbreak

The organization emphasizes that people suspected or suffering from the condition, have comorbidities or are in a closed place, should wear the mask to protect themselves and their relatives.

Likewise, the text suggests that a patient may leave before the established isolation time if an antigen test is performed and it gives a negative result.

#COVID19 transmission is on the rise in your community again? Here is how you can assess and reduce your risk of infection ⬇️

get vaccinated
Wear a mask
Avoid crowds
open windows
Clean your hands pic.twitter.com/7cPSjasl9a

World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO)
January 13, 2023

However, for those patients who have symptoms and cannot be tested, it is recommended that they spend ten days in isolation, taken from the appearance of the first manifestations of the disease.

On the other hand, for asymptomatic patients, the entity suggests that they remain isolated for five days.

The WHO also spoke about the use of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug recommended against Covid-19, and indicated that pregnant or lactating women should consult their doctor to consume it.

Finally, the international organization insisted on the importance of continuing with vaccination and completing the immunization cycle, as the best way to suffer from the condition and avoid complications.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the United States demanded the resignation of Biden due to war crimes in Ukraine

30 seconds ago

Biden found about 20 secret documents, media reported

37 mins ago

US is becoming a police state, says BLM co-founder

1 hour ago

Ukrainian woman threw a tantrum at the sight of a Russian woman at Miss Universe

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.