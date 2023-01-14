WHO updates health guidelines against Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to recommend the use of a mask or chinstrap for the population after recent exposure to Covid-19, as stated in its most recent update of the guidelines against the disease published this Friday.

The organization emphasizes that people suspected or suffering from the condition, have comorbidities or are in a closed place, should wear the mask to protect themselves and their relatives.

Likewise, the text suggests that a patient may leave before the established isolation time if an antigen test is performed and it gives a negative result.

However, for those patients who have symptoms and cannot be tested, it is recommended that they spend ten days in isolation, taken from the appearance of the first manifestations of the disease.

On the other hand, for asymptomatic patients, the entity suggests that they remain isolated for five days.

The WHO also spoke about the use of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug recommended against Covid-19, and indicated that pregnant or lactating women should consult their doctor to consume it.

Finally, the international organization insisted on the importance of continuing with vaccination and completing the immunization cycle, as the best way to suffer from the condition and avoid complications.





