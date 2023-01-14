Biden found about 20 secret documents, media reported

WASHINGTON, January 14 – RIA Novosti. The total number of classified documents found on US President Joe Biden is approximately 20, according to CBS News, citing a federal law enforcement official.

Approximately 10 documents marked as classified found at the Biden think tank included top secret material, the source said. Fewer than 10 classified documents were found on the grounds of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and none were designated top secret.

“According to the source, the total number of known documents marked as secret is approximately 20,” the channel said in a statement.

On Thursday, Attorney General and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed Robert Hoore as special counsel to investigate the situation with classified documents found in the premises used by Biden.

American media previously reported that secret documents were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. The materials, which date back to when Biden was vice president, were found by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November. The White House acknowledged that Biden used these office spaces in Washington from 2017 to 2020. According to media reports, among the secret documents were intelligence data and materials from briefings about Ukraine, Iran and the UK, they are dated 2013-2016. Biden said that the find came as a surprise to him, he knows nothing about the contents of the papers. As reported, the second portion of the secret documents Biden’s aides found in the garage of his house in Wilmington.

The storage of classified materials taken out of the White House last August was the reason for a search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago and threatens him with criminal prosecution.