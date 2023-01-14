US is becoming a police state, says BLM co-founder

WASHINGTON, January 14 – RIA Novosti. The The United States is increasingly turning into a police state, in which law enforcement agencies consume more and more government funding, Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles, told RIA Novosti, commenting on the deaths of Americans at the hands of police officers.

Between January 2 and 3, there were at least three high-profile cases of civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers in the United States , rekindling public discussion about the need to reform the police. One of the dead was the cousin of the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Keenan Anderson. Along with him, two more men were killed: for example, the police shot 45-year-old Takara Smith and 35-year-old Oscar Sanchez.

“We have to get the police out of where they clearly don’t belong. The police are operating on an expansionary basis. They are really trying to take over more and more resources. They are moving towards a police state,” Abdullah said.

At the same time, she expressed confidence that the law enforcement system in the United States cannot be changed for the better.

In turn, the writer, police expert and human rights activist Cheryl Dorsey, in an interview with the agency, expressed dissatisfaction with the methods that were used to arrest Keenan Anderson. Dorsey recalled that the man was repeatedly used electric shock, although in his case there were several police officers on the spot who could easily neutralize him.

Law enforcement officers in the United States , Dorsey noted, sometimes use excessive force on detainees, which ultimately leads to death. At the same time, she expressed the opinion that more thorough training of police officers alone is not enough to solve this problem.

The Black Lives Matter movement, whose slogans took place in US cities and many other countries, advocates for the termination of police funding and fights for “racial justice” by organizing and carrying out pogroms.