US is becoming a police state, says BLM co-founder

Between January 2 and 3, there were at least three high-profile cases of civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers in the United States , rekindling public discussion about the need to reform the police. One of the dead was the cousin of the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Keenan Anderson. Along with him, two more men were killed: for example, the police shot 45-year-old Takara Smith and 35-year-old Oscar Sanchez.