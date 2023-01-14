Ukrainian woman threw a tantrum at the sight of a Russian woman at Miss Universe

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. At the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Orlando, Ukrainian contestant Victoria Apanasenko refused to stand next to Anna Linnikova, winner of the Miss Russia 2022 title, writes Obozrevatel. At the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Orlando, Ukrainian contestant Victoria Apanasenko refused to stand next to Anna Linnikova, winner of the Miss Russia 2022 title, writes Obozrevatel.

“The Russian woman tried to stand next to the contestant from Ukraine. <…> She noticed the approach of a competitor in time. She managed to avoid scandal and the wrong impression.

According to the publication, in preparation for a joint photo, Apanasenko grabbed the contestant standing next to her so that she would not give way to the representative of Russia heading towards them. Then the Ukrainian woman turned to Miss Columbia standing on the left and switched places with her.

Last year, the winner of the Miss Ukraine Universe 2021 title and the organizing committee of the contest called on the organizers of the Miss Universe to remove the Russian woman from participation and “ban Russia throughout the civilized world .”

Nevertheless, Linnikova advanced to the semi-finals. The final stage of the competition will take place on January 14. On the eve of it, the participants held a large-scale press conference and a gala dinner with the current Miss Universe 2021 title holder.