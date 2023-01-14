MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The construction of dams by beavers helped strengthen the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the northwestern border, Sergei Khominsky, spokesman for the Volyn Territorial Defense Brigade, told Reuters. The construction of dams by beavers helped strengthen the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the northwestern border, Sergei Khominsky, spokesman for the Volyn Territorial Defense Brigade, told Reuters.

The Ukrainian military noted that help in creating impassable terrain came from an unexpected ally – a local population of rodents.

Yesterday, 19:16Culture Scandal erupted in the US over Guy Ritchie’s film about bad Ukrainians

“When they build their dams, people usually destroy them, but this year <...> they didn’t – and now water is everywhere,” he said.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

Yesterday, 16:00 The United States described two scenarios for the defeat of Ukraine

As the head of state emphasized more than once, Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, but Kyiv has forbidden it to itself. According to the president, Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need to continue hostilities, pumping up Ukraine with weapons and training APU fighters on their territory.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.