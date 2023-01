Poland handed over a letter from Germany on the issue of reparations to the Chairman of the UN General Assembly

The Permanent Representative of Poland to the UN handed over to the Chairman of the General Assembly a letter concerning Warsaw’s demand for Berlin to pay reparations, Polina Kubiak, the official representative of the Chairman, said at a press conference.

“Chairman of the UN General Assembly Csaba Koroshi today met with the Permanent Representative of Poland, Krzysztof Szerski. The Permanent Representative shared a letter on reparations relating to World War II,” Kubiak said.

Earlier, Polish government commissioner for reparations Arkadiusz Mulyarchik said that Warsaw had asked the US Congress to help get reparations from Germany for damages from World War II.

Before that, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. In early October, a corresponding note was sent to Germany through the Foreign Ministry.

The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to pay Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid fairly large reparations, there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.