Poland handed over a letter from Germany on the issue of reparations to the Chairman of the UN General Assembly
UN, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The Permanent Representative of Poland to the UN handed over to the Chairman of the General Assembly a letter concerning Warsaw’s demand for Berlin to pay reparations, Polina Kubiak, the official representative of the Chairman, said at a press conference.
“Chairman of the UN General Assembly Csaba Koroshi today met with the Permanent Representative of Poland, Krzysztof Szerski. The Permanent Representative shared a letter on reparations relating to World War II,” Kubiak said.
The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to pay Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid fairly large reparations, there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.
