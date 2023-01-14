French authorities are concerned about possible US espionage, media write

PARIS, January 13 – RIA Novosti. French authorities are concerned that US experts sent to the EU to help fight cyberattacks could use this opportunity to spy, the Monde newspaper reported on Friday. French authorities are concerned that US experts sent to the EU to help fight cyberattacks could use this opportunity to spy, the Monde newspaper reported on Friday.

“The technical support work by the US cyber-military teams, which is increasingly being carried out in European countries, especially after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, to monitor possible Russian intervention, is a matter of concern,” the media reported, citing the head of the command of the cyber defense forces of the French Armed Forces (ComCyber) Aymeric de Bonmaison.

According to the media, Bonmaison has previously expressed concern about the growth of the American presence in the cyberspace of the EU, calling the operations of American cybersecurity specialists “quite aggressive.”

He noted that providing access to European information networks for the US cyber military poses a risk for EU countries to expose themselves to US influence on their policies.

“From a cybersecurity point of view, the very fact that a state grants access to another state, even a friendly one, to its confidential data opens up the opportunity for intelligence gathering, and therefore for espionage,” writes the media.

The publication notes that, according to data published by the Pentagon at the end of 2022, since 2018, about 30 such operations have been carried out in 18 EU countries, mainly Eastern European ones.