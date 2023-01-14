World
Biden accepted an invitation to give his annual speech to Congress on February 7
WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation to address both houses of Congress with his annual address on February 7, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
“We have received a kind invitation from Speaker (House of Representatives) Kevin McCarthy and the President has accepted and is looking forward to delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7,” she said at a press briefing.
In their annual speeches to both houses of Congress, US presidents talk about the situation in the country, list their achievements and outline priorities for future work.
