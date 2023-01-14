World
Kyiv continues to shell ZNPP, Rosenergoatom says
MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian military began to fire less at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but the fire is still disturbing, said Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern of the state corporation Rosatom.
“The shooting has become much less, and thank God … the savagery is that it is impossible to shoot at all. The fire is disturbing today. These orgy, artillery hysteria, the last of which was at the very end of November, they have not been there all this time, ” Karchaa said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.
He added that the heat supply in the city managed to be established at the cost of incredible efforts. The nuclear power plant itself does not provide electricity now.
At the same time, according to the adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, the station’s employees and members of their families continue to receive threats from Ukraine.
