Kyiv continues to shell ZNPP, Rosenergoatom says

The Ukrainian military began to fire less at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but the fire is still disturbing, said Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern of the state corporation Rosatom.

“The shooting has become much less, and thank God … the savagery is that it is impossible to shoot at all. The fire is disturbing today. These orgy, artillery hysteria, the last of which was at the very end of November, they have not been there all this time, ” Karchaa said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.