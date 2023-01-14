World

Kuleba spoke about the conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba declaredthat he had a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which military assistance for Kyiv was discussed, including the supply of Western-style tanks.
“Had a telephone conversation with Anthony Blinken about ways to increase American and international support for Ukraine, including military assistance. I stressed the need for Ukraine to receive Western-style tanks,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
January 12, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine

The West won’t be long before the “last Ukrainian”

The State Department confirmed the fact of the conversation, noting that the Secretary of State emphasized the unwavering and unwavering support of the United States to Ukraine, which is expressed in the supply of modern air defense systems and armored vehicles from American stocks.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
January 12, 08:00

The game for a long time: in the States they decided that they benefited from a protracted war with Russia



