Kuleba spoke about the conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken
“Had a telephone conversation with Anthony Blinken about ways to increase American and international support for Ukraine, including military assistance. I stressed the need for Ukraine to receive Western-style tanks,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
The State Department confirmed the fact of the conversation, noting that the Secretary of State emphasized the unwavering and unwavering support of the United States to Ukraine, which is expressed in the supply of modern air defense systems and armored vehicles from American stocks.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
