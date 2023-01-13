World
The White House called Biden’s poll about classified documents hypothetical
WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The possibility of US President Joe Biden’s special counsel questioning him about secret documents found on him is nothing more than hypothetical, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
“I will not get ahead of myself about what might happen, I will not talk about hypothetical things, because this is a hypothetical question,” Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked if Biden was ready to talk with law enforcement officers about the secret documents found.
The White House spokeswoman stressed that the president’s team is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice and plans to continue to do so.
The day before, Attorney General and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed Robert Hur to the position of special counsel to investigate the situation with classified documents found in the premises used by Biden.
American media previously reported that secret documents were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were found by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November. The White House acknowledged that Biden used these office spaces in Washington from 2017 to 2020. According to media reports, among the secret documents were intelligence data and materials from briefings about Ukraine, Iran and the UK, they are dated 2013-2016. Biden said that the find came as a surprise to him, he knows nothing about the contents of the papers. As reported, the second portion of the classified documents was discovered by Biden’s aides in the garage of his home in Wilmington.
The storage of classified materials taken out of the White House last August was the reason for a search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago and threatens him with criminal prosecution.
