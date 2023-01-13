Amhara troops begin withdrawal from Ethiopian region of Tigray | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ethiopian Army announced that the military forces of the Amhara region began to withdraw this Thursday from the Tigray region (north), after the two-year war they waged.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ethiopia agrees disarmament plan for demobilization of Tigray

According to a statement from the military entity, the withdrawal of the Amhara forces began after being inspected and dismissed in the presence of the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Federal Army, General Abebaw Tadesse.

According to media reports, these troops were ordered to withdraw from the central Shire city and its surroundings.

His withdrawal was one of the points included in the peace agreement signed last November, in South Africa, between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray rebels.

Military forces from the Amhara region began to withdraw from Tigray on Thursday. Source: Ethiopian Army

During this period, Amhara allied with the federal Army and controlled a strip in the western part of Tigray territory, where its troops fought against the insurgent Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PFLT).

Another point of the agreement established the handover of the heavy weapons held by the PFLT, a process that began this week.

The delivery of these means of war is made under verification by the African Union (AU), the sponsoring organization of the peace treaty, which also provides for the withdrawal from Tigray of military forces from a country located to the north, Eritrea, which supported the federal government. Ethiopian.

Here are the latest pictures of Tigray decommissioning its heavy weapons in an exercise that is verifiable.

Agreement says disarmament was to happen “concurrently” with pullout of all non-ENDF troops.

No verifiable sign Amhara and Eritrean troops pulling out Tigray. pic.twitter.com/kdbkEzvCsx

— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst)

January 11, 2023

While this is happening, the press reports that the Tigray region is returning to normality, humanitarian aid is gradually returning, and commercial flights, electricity service, and banking operations are being restored.

In November 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a crackdown on the PFLT in response to an attack on a federal military base and following an escalation of political tensions. It is estimated that the clashes caused thousands of deaths and close to two million displaced persons.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report