The media learned about the possible resignation of the head of the German Defense Ministry

BERLIN, January 13 – RIA Novosti. German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht has decided to resign, the Bild newspaper reported, citing sources.

At the same time, the German Defense Ministry refused to comment on this information to RIA Novosti, calling the media reports rumors.

The publication, in turn, clarifies that Lambrecht herself expressed the initiative to leave the post of head of the defense department. The timing of the possible resignation is not yet known. Now they are discussing the candidacy of her successor.

Christina Lambrecht was appointed German Minister of Defense in early December 2021. She became the third consecutive woman in this position after Ursula von der Leinen and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Belongs to the Social Democratic Party of Germany , which is part of the government coalition.

In recent months, the politician has repeatedly been subjected to severe attacks, including from coalition partners. Thus, Lambrecht was criticized for his proposal to supply Ukraine with helmets for self-defense. Another scandal erupted after the publication of photographs of her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter during the minister’s business trip.

The last wave of criticism fell on the official because of the New Year’s video, where, against the backdrop of festive fireworks, Lambrecht mentioned the situation in Ukraine, adding in this context that she herself received “a lot of special impressions” and had many meetings with interesting people.