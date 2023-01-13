The Rada is going to deprive the mandates of several more opposition deputies

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia, said that parliamentarians are going to deprive several more opposition deputies of their mandates. The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia, said that parliamentarians are going to deprive several more opposition deputies of their mandates.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Friday stripped deputies from the Opposition Platform – For Life Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Andriy Derkach and Renat Kuzmin from their mandates, Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said. Also, Andrei Aksyonov, who, according to Ukrainian media, has Russian citizenship, was deprived of his mandate as a deputy, who had previously written a letter of resignation.

“The Rada is preparing a new” package “of deprivation of mandates. Many political opponents are trying to promote populist initiatives simply to promote themselves, to apply unconstitutional procedures. A large number of members of our faction do not sign populist appeals, because we understand that this will not work. .. Therefore, now we are not making this process political, but making it legal,” Arakhamia said on the air of the Rada TV channel.

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denis Malyuska previously stated that the activities of the deputies of the “Opposition Platform” would be under close supervision of the authorities, in the future they could be deprived of their mandates.

Earlier, by a court decision, more than 15 parties were banned in Ukraine, including Opposition Bloc, Socialists, Justice and Development, Ours, Derzhava, Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Left Opposition “, “Party of Shariy”, “Opposition Platform – For Life”.