Kyiv expects to become a member of the EU in less than two years, Shmyhal said

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv expects to pass the stage of negotiations on joining the EU and become a full member of the union in two years.

“We expect to go through the path of negotiations on joining the European Union in less than 2 years. And then Ukraine will become a full member of the EU,” Shmyhal wrote in his Telegram channel, noting that the amount of work to be colossal.

Volodymyr Zelensky on February 28 last year signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. To start accession negotiations, countries need to meet a number of conditions, including reforms.