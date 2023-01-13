British plan to monitor irregular migrants denounced | News

Report This Content

Human rights organizations in the United Kingdom, specialized in caring for migrants, denounced this Friday that the British Government continues with a plan to apply total surveillance to these people.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UK government tries to end strike wave

Media outlets and human rights groups have reported in recent hours that the Ministries of the Interior and Justice intend to track irregular migrants subject to deportation and released on bail 24 hours a day.

To find out about their identity and location, they will force these migrants to carry portable devices with GPS technology, the size of key rings, and that they constantly scan their fingerprints.

ID systems are imperfect: from discriminatory designs to technical failures, they can result in exclusion.

These issues are amplified when ID is made a requirement to access social services. Read how ��

—Privacy International (@privacyint)

January 13, 2023

With this, they would send their biometric data with their name, date of birth and nationality, information that will be shared with the Government, the Police and other authorities.

The activist Lucie Audibert, from the Privacy International organization, opined that the introduction of these devices “should not be taken as a more humane or proportionate measure”, since it does not help to protect the integrity of people.

Instead, he considered that it is a smoke screen to divert attention from the intrusion that the use of these devices means. “It is just another step in the construction of total surveillance of migrants,” she said.

For her part, the director of Bail for Immigration Detainees (IDB), Annie Viswanathan, stated that they have surveyed many people about the decision to monitor irregular migrants 24 hours a day and have found that said policy has already caused “a disastrous impact, particularly for those who have mental health problems or have suffered torture or trafficking”.

He added that research conducted by the IDB shows “that this leads to further social isolation and stigma for an already marginalized group, and represents an extension of immigration detention outside the physical walls of a detention center.”

According to the government, fingerprint scanners with GPS technology are expected to replace ankle tags. However, the Ministry of the Interior made it clear that the migrant or his legal representative may not question whether he should use one or the other addition, since this will only be the prerogative of the head of the Ministry of the Interior.

In November 2022, news outlets reported that the British government awarded a contract to the company Buddi Limited to produce the fingerprint scanners. In the past, this company produced facial recognition smartwatches and GPS ankle tags.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



