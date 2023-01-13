World
Internet work restored in Karabakh with the help of Russian peacekeepers
YEREVAN, Jan 13 – RIA Novosti. Internet connection has been restored throughout the territory of Karabakh with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the Armenian state agency “Armenpress” reports.
Internet in Karabakh has been missing since January 12 due to damage to the only cable coming from the territory of Armenia.
“As a result of the negotiations held with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the specialists of the Karabakh Telecom company managed to carry out appropriate work on the site to restore the damaged section of the cable. At the moment, Internet connection has been restored throughout the Republic of Artsakh (the self-name of Karabakh – ed.)” , the message says.
At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Agdam region, which since 1994 have been under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.
