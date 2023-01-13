Internet work restored in Karabakh with the help of Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, Jan 13 – RIA Novosti. Internet connection has been restored throughout the territory of Karabakh with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the Armenian state agency “Armenpress” reports.

Internet in Karabakh has been missing since January 12 due to damage to the only cable coming from the territory of Armenia.

“As a result of the negotiations held with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the specialists of the Karabakh Telecom company managed to carry out appropriate work on the site to restore the damaged section of the cable. At the moment, Internet connection has been restored throughout the Republic of Artsakh (the self-name of Karabakh – ed.)” , the message says.