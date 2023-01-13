World

The US and Japan will strengthen cooperation on the use of counterattack weapons

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Following the summit in Washington, US and Japanese leaders Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida instructed their ministers to strengthen cooperation on the development and use of counterattack weapons by Tokyo, the White House said in a statement.
“The leaders instructed their ministers to strengthen cooperation on the development and effective use of counterattack and other types of weapons by Japan,” the statement said.
In addition, the leaders expressed the need, in the light of the current situation in the world, to strengthen the individual and collective potential of their countries. Among the key international challenges in this regard, Biden and Kishida mentioned “incompatible with the principles of the rules-based international order of action of the PRC”, provocations by the DPRK, as well as a special operation in Ukraine.
“We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or use coercive methods anywhere in the world. Taken together, this environment requires the United States and Japan to continue to strengthen their individual and collective capabilities,” the leaders of the two allied states said.
The United States described two scenarios for the defeat of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

