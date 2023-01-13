World

The Ministry of Defense of Germany called information about the possible resignation of Lambrecht rumors

BERLIN, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Reports of the possible resignation of German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht are rumors that the agency will not comment on, a representative of the country’s defense ministry said at a request from RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the Bild newspaper, citing its sources, reported that Lambrecht (SPD party, part of the government coalition) decided to resign from the post of defense minister.
“These are rumors that we do not comment on,” a representative of the department reacted to the publication.
Lambrecht has come under fire on several occasions in recent months, including from coalition partners. For example, the minister was criticized for offering to supply helmets to Kyiv for self-defense, and a photo of her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter during her business trip also led to a scandal. The insufficient equipment of the Bundeswehr and the often breaking military equipment played their role. The last wave of criticism was associated with a New Year’s video, where, against the backdrop of festive fireworks, Lambrecht mentioned the situation in Ukraine, adding in this context that she herself received “a lot of special impressions” and had many meetings with interesting people.
Scholz tried to avoid answering the question about the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

