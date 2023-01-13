The mayor of Kharkiv sued because of the new fine for the Russian language

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has filed a lawsuit against Ukraine’s language ombudsman Taras Kremin over a repeated fine for using the Russian language, Ukrainian media reported. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has filed a lawsuit against Ukraine’s language ombudsman Taras Kremin over a repeated fine for using the Russian language, Ukrainian media reported.

In November 2022, Terekhov was already fined for using the Russian language during a speech on the air of the Ukrainian national telethon, as Kremin reported. He then also issued a “warning” to Terekhov for the fact that the social pages of the mayor of Kharkov are also conducted in Russian, that is, not in the state language. Then Terekhov said that in an official setting he would use Ukrainian, but in communication with Kharkiv residents he would continue to use Russian, since 80% of the townspeople spoke it.

November 11, 2022, 09:08 In Kyiv, the Russian language was excluded from the curricula of kindergartens and schools

“Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov sued the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language because of a repeated fine for violating the language legislation,” the Ukrainian edition Suspilne (Public) reports on its website, referring to a comment by the press secretary of the Kharkov mayor’s office, Yuriy Sidorenko. It is noted that the Kharkiv mayor’s office confirmed the direction of the lawsuit to the court, but noted that Terekhov acts as a private person, and not as a mayor.

“Suspilne” reports that it was able to get a comment from the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language himself. Kremin confirmed that a lawsuit had been filed against him, and explained that the second fine was indeed imposed on Terekhov due to his use of the Russian language in his Telegram channel and on his social network page.

“Due to the fact that the facts of the use of non-state (language – ed.) continued, we considered the case, offered to provide explanations, to come personally or to a representative, a lawyer to consider this case. There was no reaction. Therefore, a decision was made to impose a fine” , – gives the publication the arguments of the language ombudsman.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language” on April 25, 2019. The document implies that citizens should use the national language in all spheres of life. For violation of this law, an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 3,400 hryvnia ($92) is provided.