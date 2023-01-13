The US and Japan will regard the “nuclear attack” of Russia as a blow against humanity

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden agreed that any possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would mean an act of hostility against all humanity that cannot be justified, the two leaders said in a joint statement following the summit.

“United, we will continue to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, unwaveringly supporting Ukraine. We unequivocally declare that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would become a hostile and unjustified hostile act against all mankind,” the statement reads, in particular. circulated by the White House.

The two leaders also agreed to support Ukraine in the face of alleged Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure.