World

Guterres ready to help resolve conflict in Ukraine, UN says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






UN, January 13 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres is ready to help Moscow and Kyiv put an end to the conflict – the world cannot allow it to continue, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.
“There are no signs of a cessation of hostilities. A military logic prevails, in which there is now very little room for dialogue, if any. But all wars end, and this one will end too,” DiCarlo said.
“Ukraine, Russia, the world cannot allow this war to continue. The Secretary General is ready to help the parties put an end to this senseless and unjustified conflict on the basis of the UN Charter and international law,” she added.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of “protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
Yesterday, 08:00

The game for a long time: in the States they decided that they benefited from a protracted war with Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Ministry of Defense of Germany called information about the possible resignation of Lambrecht rumors

16 mins ago

The mayor of Kharkiv sued because of the new fine for the Russian language

32 mins ago

The US and Japan will regard the “nuclear attack” of Russia as a blow against humanity

50 mins ago

Israel waives benefits for arrivals due to conflict in Ukraine

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.