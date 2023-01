Guterres ready to help resolve conflict in Ukraine, UN says

UN Secretary General António Guterres is ready to help Moscow and Kyiv put an end to the conflict – the world cannot allow it to continue, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“There are no signs of a cessation of hostilities. A military logic prevails, in which there is now very little room for dialogue, if any. But all wars end, and this one will end too,” DiCarlo said.

“Ukraine, Russia, the world cannot allow this war to continue. The Secretary General is ready to help the parties put an end to this senseless and unjustified conflict on the basis of the UN Charter and international law,” she added.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of “protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.