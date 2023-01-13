Guterres ready to help resolve conflict in Ukraine, UN says

“There are no signs of a cessation of hostilities. A military logic prevails, in which there is now very little room for dialogue, if any. But all wars end, and this one will end too,” DiCarlo said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of “protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.