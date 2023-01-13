World

Israel waives benefits for arrivals due to conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Israel will stop paying a monthly allowance to immigrants who arrived in the country because of the conflict in Ukraine, Haaretz reports.
“The monthly allowance … will be terminated in February for many immigrants after the temporary order … has expired. The Ministry of Integration does not currently intend to extend the order,” the publication said.
According to the newspaper, a number of immigrants did not receive benefits for December. It is noted that the department did not receive funding approval, which is why it could not pay visitors an amount of almost $ 6 million.
However, the ministry noted that immigrants who arrived in the country by August 2022 will receive payments for a year from the moment they move into the country. The department also promised to find funds to pay benefits to visitors for December.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

