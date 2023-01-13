MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The The United States is sending its representatives to Ukraine to tighten control over the supply of weapons because of reports of their misuse, retired CIA officer Philip Giraldi said in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“They (the Joe Biden administration. – Ed.) have finally realized the fact that the Ukrainians are trying to fool us. A lot of the weapons we send them end up on the black market and disappear,” he explained.

To prevent such incidents from happening again, Giraldi said the US is sending “observer troops” to monitor incoming equipment.

At the end of December, the White House announced that it plans to provide Kyiv with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany with Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional battery of Patriot air defense systems. The Russian embassy in Berlin, in turn, condemned the decision of the German government, calling it a step towards further escalation of the conflict.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime.

The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and transport with military equipment is becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army.