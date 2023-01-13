Experts to discuss membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO in the coming days

ISTANBUL, January 13 – RIA Novosti. An expert group of Turkey, Sweden and Finland will discuss NATO membership in the coming days in Brussels, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

“In the coming days, a trilateral meeting of experts will take place in Brussels on the proposal of the NATO Secretary General,” Cavusoglu said at a briefing broadcast on social networks.

According to him, at this meeting, experts from Sweden and Finland will make sure which of Turkey’s requirements are met and which are not.

He reiterated that terrorist groups, namely the outlawed PKK, are undermining Sweden’s efforts to join the alliance.

Earlier, a rally by PKK supporters took place in Stockholm, where they made a number of insulting statements and gestures against the incumbent Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. A RIA Novosti source reported that the Swedish ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and a protest was expressed to him in connection with the action. The speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, in turn, canceled the previously planned visit of his Swedish colleague to Ankara. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the action, and a criminal case was initiated.

Finland and Sweden against the backdrop of the events in Ukraine on May 18, 2022 submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. To date, Sweden’s and Finland’s applications to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.