World
Scholz said that Germany would like to receive gas and oil from Iraq
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BERLIN, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Germany would like to receive gas and oil from Iraq, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
According to the chancellor, in the course of talks with the Iraqi prime minister on Friday, he discussed the issue of gas with him. He noted that Germany would like to use the possibility of supply from various sources in order to avoid dependence on any one supplier.
“And Iraq would be a welcome partner for us in terms of gas and oil imports to Germany,” Scholz said at a joint press conference following talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.
January 10, 16:42
G7 countries want to set two price ceilings for oil from Russia, media reported
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report