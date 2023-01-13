World

Republicans promised to audit aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green and Michael McCall wrote in Twitter on the readiness to work on the issue of auditing the assistance provided to Kyiv.

“We have not yet filled the committees (in the new composition of Congress. – Approx. Ed.), But we are already preparing to move on with the audit of Ukraine. No more” open checks, “Green emphasized.

According to her, members of the Republican House of Representatives adhere to the principle of transparency for American taxpayers.
In November last year, the United States introduced a bill on the audit of funds allocated to help Ukraine. Later, Michael McCall, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned of tightening oversight and a move to a more responsible approach to providing support to Kyiv.
The leader of the Republican minority in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, in turn, said that he would not allow the continuation of the practice of “open checks”, when tens of billions of dollars are allocated without audit and accountability.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime.
The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Kyiv, and transport with military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
