MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. New deliveries of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lead to a serious escalation, said the leader of the French movement "Patriots" Florian Filippo on his YouTube channel.

“It is in our interests to achieve peace through negotiations, and I strongly support the withdrawal of France from NATO,” he said.

In his opinion, NATO’s decision to transfer heavy weapons to Kyiv, which was supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, suggests that Western politicians have “completely lost their minds.”

Filippo regarded this move as another round of conflict in Ukraine, which could lead to a third world war.

The White House previously announced plans to provide Kyiv with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany with Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. Macron, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, promised to supply armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.

Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for helping Ukraine and supplying military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which, in his opinion, are dragging out hostilities. He also called for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. The politician called Brussels’ decisions in the energy sector insane, and the restrictive measures themselves stupid.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.