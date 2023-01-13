Russian army says it has control of the city of Soledar | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed this Friday the takeover of the city of Soledar, located in the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic (RPD) while pointing out that more than 700 Ukrainian troops perished in the framework of that offensive.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia appoints new commander of special operation in Ukraine

The military authorities expressed through a statement that “on the afternoon of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed, which is important for the continuation of offensive operations.”

According to the armed forces, control over this city makes it possible to cut off the supply routes of the Ukrainian forces in the city of Artiomovsk, as well as to block and surround the troops that remain in the region.

At the same time, the Russian body specified that the success of this advance was possible due to the work carried out by aviation, rocket troops and artillery.

In this regard, the ministry noted that “the Airborne Troops carried out a covert maneuver from another direction, successfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, occupying commanding heights and blockading the city from the northern and southern sides.”

For his part, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said in this regard that “we will remember the heroes who lost their lives, who care for the wounded, but there is still a lot of work ahead.”

In line, the presidential spokesman added that “this is not the time to stop, it is not the time to rub your hands and so on, the main work continues ahead.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report