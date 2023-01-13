World

Trump’s company to pay fine for tax fraud, media write

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. A court in New York imposed a $1.6 million fine on former President Donald Trump’s company for tax fraud, according to NBC News.
The Trump Organization has been fined $1.6 million for 15 years of tax fraud.
According to the report, the prosecutors explained the criminal act by the greed of top management, which implemented illegal schemes.
Last December, a Manhattan jury found two Trump-owned companies guilty of tax fraud and falsifying business records. Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., according to the court decision, were involved in a 15-year-old scheme to defraud the US tax authorities. Both companies were found guilty on all counts. Trump or his relatives are not involved in this case; law enforcement officers had no complaints against them.
The media found differences in the story with the secret documents of Biden and Trump

