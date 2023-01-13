Trump’s company to pay fine for tax fraud, media write

According to the report, the prosecutors explained the criminal act by the greed of top management, which implemented illegal schemes.

Last December, a Manhattan jury found two Trump-owned companies guilty of tax fraud and falsifying business records. Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., according to the court decision, were involved in a 15-year-old scheme to defraud the US tax authorities. Both companies were found guilty on all counts. Trump or his relatives are not involved in this case; law enforcement officers had no complaints against them.