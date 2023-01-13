World
Britain to announce plans to send tanks to Ukraine soon, media write
MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Britain will announce plans to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine on January 16, the Guardian newspaper reports, citing Ukrainian sources.
Earlier, Sky News TV channel, citing sources, reported that the UK for the first time since the start of the Russian special military operation is considering the possibility of supplying British Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. such plans.
“An official announcement is expected on Monday (January 16 – ed.), but Ukrainian sources have indicated that they understand that Britain has already decided in favor of (the transfer of tanks),” the newspaper said.
