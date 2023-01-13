Biden does not trust his secret service, media write

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden does not trust his secret service and believes that agents are lying to him, according to the Vox portal, citing Chris Whipple’s forthcoming book about the American leader, Fight of a Lifetime.

“According to a new book (Chris Whipple’s The Fight of a Lifetime) offering an inside look at the Biden White House, the President of the United States distrusts the Secret Service so much that he does not speak openly in front of agents and believes that they lied about the incident with Biden’s dog that bit agent,” the portal reports.

The book, which will be released on January 17, describes an episode when Biden showed the White House to a friend, allegedly pointing to the place where his shepherd dog bit the agent, the US president said that the secret service was never there, and the incident did not occur, the publication indicates.

The White House did not comment on these data, indicating that the author did not give the opportunity to establish the accuracy of what was described, the report says.

Biden allegedly fears that many supporters of former US President Donald Trump remain in the Secret Service, the report said.