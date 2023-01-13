The EU called the terms of Moldova’s integration into the Union

CHISINAU, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The process of Moldova’s accession to the European Union will take several years and will depend not only on the adaptation of legislation to European norms, but also on how these laws will work, Janis Mazeiks, head of the EU delegation in Chisinau, said on Friday.

“The process of Moldova’s integration into the European Union will take several years. Harmonization of legislation does not simply mean copying the text of EU legislation into the legal field of Moldova,” Mazeix said during the presentation of a guide to the practice of harmonizing legislation as a key element of the European integration process.

November 11, 2022, 13:57 EU protects rights of Moldovan citizens to protest, says European Parliament

He noted that the harmonization of legislation is a structured process, which consists in the development, planning and adoption of regulations. At the same time, it is important that Moldova does not adopt laws that contradict EU legislation.

According to Mazeix, Moldova is now facing a difficult task, since the integration process does not end with the approval of legislation. In 2023, the European Union will assess the compliance of Moldovan legislation with the European one and analyze not only the legislative acts, but also how they work.

The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 last year approved the granting of Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. In October, Moldova hosted the first meeting of the European Integration Commission, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to remake local legislation to European standards.