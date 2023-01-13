They indict the alleged murderer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Nara District Prosecutor’s Office in Japan formally indicted Tetsuya Yamagami for murder and violation of the Ammunition Law in connection with the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last July.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Argentina holds meeting with Chancellor of Japan

According to local sources, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, was detained for 5 and a half months, during which he underwent a mental evaluation and the report found that he did not have any mental illness.

In addition, Nara prosecutors believe that Yamagami has modified weapons and ammunition and had plans to act during Abe’s speech.

Therefore, they finally determined that Yamagami has the capacity to assume criminal responsibility and indicted Yamagami for manslaughter in violation of the Firearms and Ammunition Law.

After being arrested, Yamagami confessed that he was dissatisfied with his mother’s huge donations to the “United Family for World Peace and Unification” (formerly known as the Unification Church), thus holding a grudge against the organization. and believed that Abe was connected to the organization, so he shot the politician.

Local Japanese media also reported that the alleged killer received demonstrations of solidarity from the public, including clothing, snacks and the equivalent of $8,000 in cash. Some people also launched an online petition to commute Tetsuya Yamagami’s possible sentence, and more than 10,000 people responded.

On July 8 last year, Abe was giving a Senate campaign speech outside Saidaiji Station in Nara when he was shot by Tetsuya Yamagami. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he ultimately lost too much blood and died from his injuries.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report