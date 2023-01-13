For those who have not passed the reconciliation, those liable for military service may be restricted from leaving Belarus

MINSK, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The military commissar of the Brest region of Belarus, Oleg Konovalov, said that the republic is considering the possibility of a ban on leaving the country for those liable for military service who have not passed the verification of data.

Earlier in January, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that the country had completed the verification of the credentials of those liable for military service, which were carried out from mid-October to December 2022. According to the agency, more than 95% of those liable for military service have passed verification of credentials. The ministry emphasized that “this work made it possible to clarify from citizens the information necessary in the context of the emerging military-political situation.”

“If in the whole republic the percentage of verified persons liable for military service is 95%, then the Brest region today has exceeded 97%. As for those incomplete 3% that have not been verified to date, we are ready to work with these people until the end of January. You can apply to any military commissariat, through any type of communication… And starting from February, for those people who have not passed verification, most likely, restrictions on leaving the territory of the Republic of Belarus will be applied, and, possibly, some other restrictions,” Konovalov said in a video commentary published on the Telegram channel of the local newspaper Brestsky Vestnik.

He also assured citizens that there are no reasons to worry about the situation near the borders of the republic, the authorities of the republic control the situation, and measures are being taken to ensure “peace and tranquility” in Belarus.